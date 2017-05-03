Baseball: 8-3A title slips away from Boyd

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017

With the 8-3A title on the line, the Boyd Yellowjackets couldn’t solve Jacksboro starter Ty Kennedy.

The Jacksboro hurler held Boyd to three hits over five shutout innings before giving way to Clay Botello. Botello completed the shutout with two scoreless innings, giving Jacksboro the league crown with the 6-0 victory Friday night.

“We couldn’t bring the sticks and that’s what it came down to,” said Boyd senior Spencer Pellegrini. “It’s upsetting, but it happens. We’ll have to come out ready to take on Peaster.”

With the loss, Boyd fell from a share of first to the third seed out of the 8-3A going to the playoffs. The Yellowjackets will face 7-3A runner-up Peaster in a 3A Region I bi-district series Friday and Saturday at Boswell.

Boyd tied Holliday for second at 10-4 but were swept by the Eagles in district.

Boyd’s four district losses came to Holliday and Jacksboro.

“In our four district losses, we scored one run, and we made a number of errors defensively,” said Boyd coach James Karcher. “As in all the other games we pitched well. I don’t know what the answer is. Every other game we played well defensively. But for some reason against Holliday and Jacksboro we didn’t.”

Friday, Boyd had three errors leading to four unearned runs.

The Yellowjackets committed two-out errors in the first and fifth innings, allowing Jacksboro to push across runs.

After allowing a single on his first pitch, Boyd starter Spencer Pellegrini retired seven straight after the first inning.

Luke Dixon broke the streak with a single to left to start the bottom of the fourth. Botello followed with a walk. The two came home on a ground out and a fielders choice to give Jacksboro a 3-0 lead.

“We had the infield in and they don’t hit the ball hard or it takes a bad bounce. If it’s an inch the other way, we can throw the guy out at the plate and instead have to go to first,” Karcher said. “It’s the little things in this game, and they did the little things better than we did.”

Jacksboro added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth with Payton Laake’s two-run single.

Pellegrini threw six innings for the Yellowjackets, allowing six runs – two earned – on three hits with two walks and a hit batter. Pellegrini struck out eight.

Boyd had two scoring chances. In the fifth Brian Couture hit a two-out single to center. From second Boston McIntire tried to score on the hit but was gunned down at the plate by a perfect throw by Jacksboro center fielder Tyler Harmonson.

In the top of the sixth, Boyd loaded the bases with an infield single by Pellegrini and a pair of walks. Botello got Jerrit Rawlings to pop out to end the threat.