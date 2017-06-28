Barnes lands at Alvord; District hires girls hoops, softball coaches

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Tags: Alvord

Michael Barnes decided to step away from coaching after three years at Ballinger to pursue a business opportunity.

But after a year away from the basketball court, Barnes is ready to jump back on the bench and take over as the Alvord Lady Bulldogs’ new coach.

“I’ve been missing it. I couldn’t take the coach out of me,” Barnes said.

Barnes becomes Alvord’s third coach in three years. He replaces Jerry Johnson, who led Alvord to a 23-8 record.

Barnes was at Christoval for three seasons before going to Ballinger.

Along with coaching basketball, Barnes will serve as the girls coordinator at Alvord.

“We’re fortunate to have him,” said Alvord athletic director Pete Hart.

Alvord hired Halee Marth to be Barnes’ assistant and to help with volleyball.

The district also hired Shelbi Watson as the softball coach. Watson was a former player at Sam Houston State.

Watson takes over for Cheyenne Gibson, who is headed to Corsicana Mildred.