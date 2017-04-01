MVP
Parker Hicks
Decatur, senior
The all-state forward and 9-4A MVP averaged an unworldly 31.3 points per game along with 10.2 rebounds in leading the Eagles to the Class 4A Region I quarterfinal and share of the 9-4A title. He scored 60 points against Burkburnett in December. For the season, he shot 58 percent from the field.
Bailey Meyer
Slidell, Sophomore
After moving from forward to point guard, the 21-A MVP and all-region selection averaged 13.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 assists in leading the Lady Greyhounds to the Class A Region III final.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Avery Anderson
Northwest, sophomore
The 5A all-state guard and 6-5A MVP poured in 20.5 points per game and handed out 3.7 assists per game in leading the Texans to a district title and their first state tournament appearance. Anderson also grabbed 6.3 rebounds and made 2.9 steals.
Cierra Rangel
Alvord, senior
The 11-2A Offensive Player of the Year was nearly impossible for opponents to stop inside. She shot 72 percent from the field, averaging 19.4 points to go along with 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Dane Fitzgerald
Decatur, junior
The Decatur point guard drew the Eagles’ toughest defensive assignments on the perimeter. He averaged 1.5 steals per game to go along with 6.2 points and 6.2 assists.
Hannah Dunning
Decatur, senior
The senior drew tough defensive assignments inside for the Lady Eagles in earning first-team 9-4A. She also led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 11.2 points to go along with 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
SIXTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Colton Crane
Slidell, senior
After missing the first two months of the season with a foot injury, Crane came back to average 8.5 points per game off the bench for the Class A Region III quarterfinalists.
Hannah Beth Pearson
Paradise, junior
The junior guard provided a spark off the bench for the Lady Panthers, averaging 6 points per game. She also provided 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals.
FRESHMEN OF THE YEAR
Slayton Pruett
Slidell, freshman
The 6-4 freshman averaged 6.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals for the Greyhounds in helping them to a 21-A title and the third round of the playoffs.
Julien Smith
Northwest, freshman
The 6-5A Freshman of the Year averaged 10.9 points per game for the Texans in helping them to the state tournament.
Emily Vidal
Bridgeport, freshman
From the opening whistle, the freshman took over as floor general for the Sissies and guided them to the playoffs. The 9-4A selection led Bridgeport in scoring with 14 points per game, assists with 4 and steals with 3.
BOYS FIRST TEAM
Layton Shelton
Slidell, junior
The 21-A MVP and TABC All-Region selection poured in 19.4 points per game while handing out 4.9 assists.
Wilson Hicks
Decatur, sophomore
The sophomore guard averaged 11.1 points and 2.8 assists in earning 9-4A honors. He shot 46 percent from the field.
Jason Faulkenberry
Bridgeport, sophomore
Running the point most nights, the 6-2 sophomore averaged 14 points and 6.5 rebounds to earn a 9-4A selection.
Andrew Horton
Bridgeport, junior
The junior guard led the Bulls in scoring with 15 points per game, helping the team to its fourth straight trip to the playoffs.
Patrick Dorado
Paradise, senior
The 8-3A selection led the Panthers in scoring with 13.6 points per game and pulled down 7.4 rebounds as a guard.
Tucker Dunn
Northwest, senior
The tireless point guard earned a 6-5A pick and spot on the region tournament team. He averaged 7.7 points and 3.9 assists.
Bryce Elder
Decatur, senior
The 9-4A Offensive Player of the Year shot 42 percent on 3-pointers, hitting 79. He averaged 11.1 points per game.
BOYS SECOND TEAM
Jerod Blanks
Chico, junior
The first-team 11-2A selection shot 41 percent from beyond the 3-point arc and averaged 13 points.
Shelby Johnson
Slidell, junior
The Slidell guard averaged 16 points in three playoffs games. For the season, he scored 10.2 points per game.
Jordan Keys
Northwest, junior
The first-team 6-5A selection averaged 10 points and 5.1 rebounds for the state tournament team.
Justin Meyers
Bridgeport, senior
In his first full varsity season, the senior guard supplied 14 points per game with 3 rebounds and 2 assists.
Garrett Moran
Boyd, junior
The versatile swing man averaged 9.3 points and 8.7 boards per game for the Yellowjackets.
Tristen Palmer
Alvord, senior
The Alvord big man pulled down 4.6 boards and averaged 6 points in guiding the Bulldogs to the playoffs.
Cameron Weatherly
Chico, senior
After being sidelined with a dislocated elbow to start the season, the 11-2A pick came back to average 8.7 points and 9.2 rebounds.
GIRLS FIRST TEAM
Abbi Hatton
Bridgeport, senior
The versatile senior forward created mismatch problems for opponents. She averaged 12 points and 8 rebounds for the Sissies.
Maddie Mitschke
Paradise, sophomore
The fearless Paradise point guard averaged 9.1 rebounds to go along with 8 points, 4 assists and 2.4 steals in earning first-team 8-3A.
Lindsey Thorpe
Boyd, senior
The Boyd forward dominated in the post, averaging 18 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in earning first-team 8-3A.
Kayler Talamantes
Slidell, senior
The first-team 21-A pick was deadly accurate from beyond the 3-point arc for the region finalists. She averaged 12.1 points and 2.3 assists.
Alexus Brigham
Northwest, senior
The senior guard led the Lady Texans in scoring and to a second-place finish in District 6-5A.
April Coursey
Paradise, senior
The first-team 8-3A guard averaged a team-best 12 points in her first year in the starting lineup and helped the Lady Panthers to the playoffs.
Randi Taylor
Alvord, senior
The first-team 11-2A selection shot 36 percent on 3-pointers, averaging 8.8 points. She also served as the team’s stopper on the perimeter.
GIRLS SECOND TEAM
Paytin Bullard
Boyd, freshman
The freshman point guard averaged 7.5 points and 2.1 assists for the Lady Yellowjackets.
Kylee Fitzgerald
Decatur, freshman
The freshman floor general handed out 4.1 assists and scored 4.3 points per game.
Brittany Gayler
Alvord, senior
The first-team 11-2A selection shot 35 percent on 3-pointers, averaging 9.5 points.
Madison Kyle
Decatur, junior
The post led the Lady Eagles in rebounding with 7.7 per game. She also tossed in 6.2 points per outing.
Whitney Renfro
Chico, senior
The Lady Dragons’ guard averaged 9.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
Abby Richmond
Northwest, senior
The Lady Texans’ wing was the team’s second-leading scorer.
Shaylee Smith
Decatur, senior
The quick, athletic forward averaged 7.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Lady Eagles.