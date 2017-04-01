By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 1, 2017

MVP

Parker Hicks

Decatur, senior

The all-state forward and 9-4A MVP averaged an unworldly 31.3 points per game along with 10.2 rebounds in leading the Eagles to the Class 4A Region I quarterfinal and share of the 9-4A title. He scored 60 points against Burkburnett in December. For the season, he shot 58 percent from the field.

Bailey Meyer

Slidell, Sophomore

After moving from forward to point guard, the 21-A MVP and all-region selection averaged 13.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 assists in leading the Lady Greyhounds to the Class A Region III final.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Avery Anderson

Northwest, sophomore

The 5A all-state guard and 6-5A MVP poured in 20.5 points per game and handed out 3.7 assists per game in leading the Texans to a district title and their first state tournament appearance. Anderson also grabbed 6.3 rebounds and made 2.9 steals.

Cierra Rangel

Alvord, senior

The 11-2A Offensive Player of the Year was nearly impossible for opponents to stop inside. She shot 72 percent from the field, averaging 19.4 points to go along with 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dane Fitzgerald

Decatur, junior

The Decatur point guard drew the Eagles’ toughest defensive assignments on the perimeter. He averaged 1.5 steals per game to go along with 6.2 points and 6.2 assists.

Hannah Dunning

Decatur, senior

The senior drew tough defensive assignments inside for the Lady Eagles in earning first-team 9-4A. She also led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 11.2 points to go along with 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

SIXTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Colton Crane

Slidell, senior

After missing the first two months of the season with a foot injury, Crane came back to average 8.5 points per game off the bench for the Class A Region III quarterfinalists.

Hannah Beth Pearson

Paradise, junior

The junior guard provided a spark off the bench for the Lady Panthers, averaging 6 points per game. She also provided 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals.

FRESHMEN OF THE YEAR

Slayton Pruett

Slidell, freshman

The 6-4 freshman averaged 6.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals for the Greyhounds in helping them to a 21-A title and the third round of the playoffs.

Julien Smith

Northwest, freshman

The 6-5A Freshman of the Year averaged 10.9 points per game for the Texans in helping them to the state tournament.

Emily Vidal

Bridgeport, freshman

From the opening whistle, the freshman took over as floor general for the Sissies and guided them to the playoffs. The 9-4A selection led Bridgeport in scoring with 14 points per game, assists with 4 and steals with 3.

BOYS FIRST TEAM

Layton Shelton

Slidell, junior

The 21-A MVP and TABC All-Region selection poured in 19.4 points per game while handing out 4.9 assists.

Wilson Hicks

Decatur, sophomore

The sophomore guard averaged 11.1 points and 2.8 assists in earning 9-4A honors. He shot 46 percent from the field.

Jason Faulkenberry

Bridgeport, sophomore

Running the point most nights, the 6-2 sophomore averaged 14 points and 6.5 rebounds to earn a 9-4A selection.

Andrew Horton

Bridgeport, junior

The junior guard led the Bulls in scoring with 15 points per game, helping the team to its fourth straight trip to the playoffs.

Patrick Dorado

Paradise, senior

The 8-3A selection led the Panthers in scoring with 13.6 points per game and pulled down 7.4 rebounds as a guard.

Tucker Dunn

Northwest, senior

The tireless point guard earned a 6-5A pick and spot on the region tournament team. He averaged 7.7 points and 3.9 assists.

Bryce Elder

Decatur, senior

The 9-4A Offensive Player of the Year shot 42 percent on 3-pointers, hitting 79. He averaged 11.1 points per game.

BOYS SECOND TEAM

Jerod Blanks

Chico, junior

The first-team 11-2A selection shot 41 percent from beyond the 3-point arc and averaged 13 points.

Shelby Johnson

Slidell, junior

The Slidell guard averaged 16 points in three playoffs games. For the season, he scored 10.2 points per game.

Jordan Keys

Northwest, junior

The first-team 6-5A selection averaged 10 points and 5.1 rebounds for the state tournament team.

Justin Meyers

Bridgeport, senior

In his first full varsity season, the senior guard supplied 14 points per game with 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Garrett Moran

Boyd, junior

The versatile swing man averaged 9.3 points and 8.7 boards per game for the Yellowjackets.

Tristen Palmer

Alvord, senior

The Alvord big man pulled down 4.6 boards and averaged 6 points in guiding the Bulldogs to the playoffs.

Cameron Weatherly

Chico, senior

After being sidelined with a dislocated elbow to start the season, the 11-2A pick came back to average 8.7 points and 9.2 rebounds.

GIRLS FIRST TEAM

Abbi Hatton

Bridgeport, senior

The versatile senior forward created mismatch problems for opponents. She averaged 12 points and 8 rebounds for the Sissies.

Maddie Mitschke

Paradise, sophomore

The fearless Paradise point guard averaged 9.1 rebounds to go along with 8 points, 4 assists and 2.4 steals in earning first-team 8-3A.

Lindsey Thorpe

Boyd, senior

The Boyd forward dominated in the post, averaging 18 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in earning first-team 8-3A.

Kayler Talamantes

Slidell, senior

The first-team 21-A pick was deadly accurate from beyond the 3-point arc for the region finalists. She averaged 12.1 points and 2.3 assists.

Alexus Brigham

Northwest, senior

The senior guard led the Lady Texans in scoring and to a second-place finish in District 6-5A.

April Coursey

Paradise, senior

The first-team 8-3A guard averaged a team-best 12 points in her first year in the starting lineup and helped the Lady Panthers to the playoffs.

Randi Taylor

Alvord, senior

The first-team 11-2A selection shot 36 percent on 3-pointers, averaging 8.8 points. She also served as the team’s stopper on the perimeter.

GIRLS SECOND TEAM

Paytin Bullard

Boyd, freshman

The freshman point guard averaged 7.5 points and 2.1 assists for the Lady Yellowjackets.

Kylee Fitzgerald

Decatur, freshman

The freshman floor general handed out 4.1 assists and scored 4.3 points per game.

Brittany Gayler

Alvord, senior

The first-team 11-2A selection shot 35 percent on 3-pointers, averaging 9.5 points.

Madison Kyle

Decatur, junior

The post led the Lady Eagles in rebounding with 7.7 per game. She also tossed in 6.2 points per outing.

Whitney Renfro

Chico, senior

The Lady Dragons’ guard averaged 9.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Abby Richmond

Northwest, senior

The Lady Texans’ wing was the team’s second-leading scorer.

Shaylee Smith

Decatur, senior

The quick, athletic forward averaged 7.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Lady Eagles.