Aubrey clips Bulls in OT in season opener

By Richard Greene | Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball

Bridgeport’s Zane Morrow hit a pair of free throws with two seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 47 and force overtime against the unbeaten Aubrey Chaparrals Tuesday.

In the extra period, Bridgeport managed only one field goal as Aubrey (3-0) outscored the Bulls 14-5 in a 61-52 victory at Bridgeport High School.

“We started off getting down by two real quick and our offense stalled,” said Bridgeport coach Clayton Shipley. “The biggest thing is we’ve had only two practices and we had zero plays to call at this point. Even with that, we had a chance to win in regulation.”

Shipley, who was making his debut on the Bridgeport bench, was encouraged by the effort in a tough situation.

“I was pleased. I thought we played really hard,” Shipley said.

The Bulls’ lone holdover from the state title team in 2015, senior Andrew Horton, showed no signs of rust in jumping straight onto the court from the football field. Horton poured in a game-high 22 points, including 13 in the first quarter. He went 7-for-13 from the field in the first half.

“I shot it well. I wanted to make a good impression to start my senior year,” Horton said.

Horton’s hot start forced Aubrey to switch things up defensively. Horton had just one field goal after halftime — a layup and-one off a steal to the start the fourth quarter to put Bridgeport up seven, 41-34.

After Blaze Ragland’s layup with 3:35 left in regulation, Bridgeport didn’t score again until Morrow’s free throws that forced overtime that ended a 7-0 Aubrey run.

In overtime, Hayden Smith hit back-to-back baskets inside to give Aubrey a lead it never surrendered.

Smith finished with nine. Kaleb Wright led the Chaparrals with 19.

Morrow scored 13 and Ragland 11 for the Bulls, who will get a chance to hit the practice floor until Tuesday’s game at Graham.

“We’ll get some shots up and get back to some basics,” Horton said. “We’ll find a rhythm and will be all right.”