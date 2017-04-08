Argyle returns favor with walk-off win over Decatur

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 8, 2017

In the District 9-4A opener last month, the Decatur Eagles used a walk-off single to score a dramatic win over then No. 1 Argyle.

Friday, Argyle returned the favor.

Watson Timmons bounced a two-out, single through the left side to plate the winning run in Argyle’s 2-1 victory over Decatur in nine innings.

“I hit a spot with the last pitch. He just got around on it,” said Decatur pitcher Derek Potts. “That’s the way baseball goes.”

The loss was the third straight for Decatur (16-8) in district play as it fell to 3-3. The Eagles are now two games back of Argyle with four to play.

“If we pitch well the rest of the way, we’ll go to the playoffs and see what happens,” said Decatur coach Brian Tickell.

Pitching was solid all night for Decatur with starter Bryce Elder and Potts combining to hold Argyle’s lineup to two runs — one earned — on nine hits.

“Both guys were unbelievable on the mound,” Tickell said. “They were able to throw three to four pitches over for strikes in any count.”

Elder fought through six and a third, holding Argyle’s lineup to a run on six hits. He struck out 11.

After giving up a leadoff triple to Brendon Dixon that turned into a run two batters later, Elder silenced Argyle the rest of the night.

Elder retired the first batter in the seventh then turned the ball over to Potts after 101 pitches.

Potts got out of the seventh with a diving stop by Eddie Fernandez with the winning run at third. He then worked spotless eighth.

“We were mixing pitches, going inside and out,” Potts said.

Potts recorded the first out in the ninth on a flyball and then got a Ford Urenga to nub a ball off the end of the bat between the mound and third. Potts couldn’t corral the softly hit infield single.

That was followed by an error on a bunt and passed ball on a strikeout, putting runners at second and third for Timmons’ game-winner.

Offensively, Decatur was shut out until the top of the seventh. Catcher Tucker DuBois led off being hit by a pitch. A wild pitch and bunt moved his courtesy runner Alec Uselton to third. Then with the Eagles down to their final strike, Uselton raced home with the tying run on the second wild pitch of the inning.

Decatur finished with four hits and worked three walks off Argyle pitchers Sean Bolin and Dillon Carter. Potts had two hits.

“We had some good at-bats tonight,” Tickell said. “There were some pitches we couldn’t get to. But we had some quality at-bats and fought at the plate.

“That’s a good team over there. We competed well tonight.”