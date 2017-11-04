Alvord’s Parker finishes 117th

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 4, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Cross Country, Cross Country

Making his debut in the state meet, Alvord’s Colton Parker finished 117th in the Class 2A race.

Parker finished the 5K course at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock at the University Interscholastic League cross country championships in 19:19.

On a warm humid day, Parker tried to stay with his race strategy on the tough course with the hills in the last mile.

“I kept my normal pace,” Parker said. “It was pretty hard.”

The sophomore added that he hopes to make a return next year.

Parker won the 11-2A title as a freshman before injuring his back just before regionals. He returned this year to earn a state bid with a 15-place finish in the 2A Region II race.