Alvord takes second at Poolville

By Messenger staff | Published Sunday, August 20, 2017

Tags: Alvord Volleyball

The Alvord Lady Bulldogs went 4-1 over the weekend to finish second at the Poolville Tournament.

Alvord closed the tournament Saturday with wins over Perrin (25-19, 25-20) and Fort Worth Northside (25-17, 17-25, 15-13).

Kendall Connolly set the ball 100 times with 30 assists in the two matches. Kinly Walker had 12 kills and 39 digs. Christina Thomas put down 14 kills.

Thursday, Alvord beat Trenton (19-25, 25-12, 15-11) and Graford (25-20, 20-25, 15-12). Alvord’s lone loss came at the hands of its host, Poolville (25-16, 25-20).

Walker scored 20 kills in the three matches and Thomas 11. Connolly handed out 41 assists.

Walker and Connolly earned all-tournament.