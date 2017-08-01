Alvord prepares for new year

By Richard Greene | Published Tuesday, August 1, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Volleyball

Playing their first season in a district, the Alvord Lady Bulldogs found the intensity turned up a notch last fall.

“It was a lot to adjust going from an outlaw league to straight into a district,” said Alvord junior Kinly Walker.

Alvord grew throughout a 19-12 campaign and earned a spot in the 2A playoffs. The Lady Bulldogs turned in one of their best matches of the season before falling to Valley View in four sets in the bi-district round.

Heading into the start practice Tuesday, Alvord coach Catherine Kelly expected the exposure to the playoffs last season to pay dividends for the young program.

“That helped,” Kelly said. “Before that match, there was fear about the playoffs. It was a great match and something that made us bond together. We’ve worked hard since and it will help us be more successful.”

The Lady Bulldogs return the bulk of their team from last year, including Walker, who can hit throughout the rotation. She put down 155 kills and defensively made 555 digs. Walker also served 18 aces in earning first-team 9-2A.

Setter Kendall Connolly is back after handing out 352 assists a year ago.

“Kendall and Kinly are the heart of our team,” Kelly said. “They are the two that get us up and ready to play.”

Middle blocker Christina Thomas will miss the first four weeks of the season, recovering from ankle surgery. She recorded 162 kills last year.