Alvord picks up first win, hammering Olney

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, October 28, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Football, Football

The Alvord Bulldogs put themselves in position to return to the playoffs for a fourth straight season Friday night.

Behind three touchdowns and 103 yards on the ground from Tanner Richey, Alvord beat Olney 50-6 at Bulldog Stadium for its first win of the season

Alvord (1-7) moved to 1-1 in 5-2A Division I and into prime position to earn one of the four playoff spots in the five-team league with two games to go.

With Richey scoring on touchdown runs of 8 and 3 yards and a 3-yard run sprint the end zone by Chase DeWeese, the Bulldogs took a 23-0 lead to open the game.

After Olney found the end zone for the only time, DeWeese scored for the second time from two yards out to give Alvord a 30-6 halftime lead.

Ransom Klein ran in touchdowns from 13 and 2 yards in the second half around Richey’s third score.

Alvord finished with 344 yards rushing.

Corbyn Cornell added 49 yards through the air.

The Alvord defense forced three fumbles.