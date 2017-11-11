Alvord holds off Chico for third in 5-2AI

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, November 11, 2017

When Jerod Blanks scored on a 4-yard run and added the two-point try with 3:11 to go in the third quarter, an Alvord two-score halftime lead had dwindled to just a point.

The Alvord defense made the lead hold up over final 15 minutes as the Bulldogs squeaked out the 15-14 victory over the rival Chico Dragons.

With the win, Alvord clinched the third seed out District 5-2A Division I and will play Celeste at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the bi-district round of the playoffs at Ron Poe Stadium in McKinney.

Chico will be the league’s fourth seed and will face Valley View in bi-district at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Krum.

Alvord never trailed, pulling ahead with a Corbyn Cornell 10-yard run with 7:40 left in the first.

Reece Silletti gave the Bulldogs a 15-0 halftime lead with his four-yard touchdown run with 9:57 left in the first half.

Alvord never scored again, finishing with 170 yards.

Nico Starnes put Chico on the board with a one-yard run in the third quarter. The Dragons missed the extra point and trailed 15-6.

Needing a pair of scores, Chico managed only one more the rest of the way.