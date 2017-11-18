Alvord falls to Celeste

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, November 18, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Football, Football

The Alvord Bulldogs’ season came to an end Friday with a Class 2A Division I bi-district loss to the Celeste Blue Devils, 48-20.

Alvord hung with Celeste early, trailing 7-0 early in the second quarter. The Blue Devils broke the game open with a pair of touchdowns to take a 21-6 lead and built a 35-6 advantage midway through the third quarter.

Tyler Estep, Karson Parker and Clayton Machal found the end zone for Alvord.

Alvord finished 2-9 on the season. The Bulldogs will return all but eight seniors next season.