All Sports: Bridgeport ISD nears AD pick

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

A second round of interviews for three or four finalists for the Bridgeport ISD athletic director and head football coach job will be held this week.

Bridgeport ISD Superintendent Eddie Bland said he hopes to complete the interviews with the finalists this week and take a candidate to the school board next week.

“I’m going to try to get the interviews set up,” Bland said. “I don’t know it I’ll have it all done and a finalist by Monday (the regular school board meeting.) My goal is next week. I have to check references and get through all the vetting.”

The district’s search committee held its first round of interviews last week and forwarded choices to Bland.

The new hire will replace the retiring Danny Henson, who spent 24 years at Bridgeport and won a program-record 151 games.