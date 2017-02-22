All Sports: Bridgeport ISD nears AD choice

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

Bridgeport ISD is expected to hire its new athletic director and head football coach Thursday night.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the final selection of the new coach had yet to be made. After a second round of interviews last week, Bridgeport Superintendent Eddie Bland said he’s still in the process of making a final choice from among three finalists to bring to the school board.

“Interviewing went well,” Bland said. “I’m going over references and have talked to some references today. All three are really good.”

The new coach will replace the retiring Danny Henson.