All Sports: Bridgeport draws 125 applicants

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

Bridgeport ISD received 125 applications for its head football coach and athletic director job in the first week of the opening.

The district posted the job after the announced retirement of Danny Henson, who has been at the district since 1993.

A committee of five school employees, five parents and one community member has held an initial meeting and will be meeting again next week to begin looking at resumes, according to Bridgeport ISD Superintendent Eddie Bland.

Bland said the committee would pick out possibly as many as 10 applicants to meet with and recommend between two to four to return for a second round of interview with him.

“It’s the same process we use in hiring a principal,” Bland said.

The district does not have a concrete date for making a hire.

“The goal is to get them here in the spring,” Bland said. “The committee’s goal is to have someone identified by spring break.”

In the criteria for the opening, applicants must have been a head coach at any level or a coordinator at 4A or larger school.

Part of getting a hire in this spring is to allow them an opportunity to meet and evaluate current staff members.

“We feel good with the people we have,” Bland said. “The reality is the new person coming in would probably want to bring in some person. That’s part of getting them here to meet with people.”