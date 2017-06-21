2016-17 in Review: Dragons experience resurgence – All but two Chico squads make postseason

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Tags: Chico

In the 2015-16 school year, Chico made the postseason in just two sports – baseball and volleyball.

A year later all but two of the school’s programs found their way past district competition.

“It was good year for us,” said Chico athletic director Lane Wilson.

The year started with the volleyball team reaching the region tournament under new coach Jody Carter.

“It was a good group of senior girls,” Wilson said. “They got on a hot streak at the end of the season and made it to the region semifinal.”

On the football field, the Dragons went 2-9 but won the game that mattered the most against Olney, 20-14, to make the playoffs and end the postseason drought that dated back to 2001. Chico fell to Valley View 68-20 in the bi-district game.

“We didn’t have a lot of seniors. We had a lot of young kids,” Wilson said. “They played well and got a taste of what it was like to make the playoffs.”

On the basketball court, the Dragons put a winless district campaign from the previous year behind them and reached the playoffs as the third seed out of District 11-2A.

The Lady Dragons narrowly missed the playoffs, dropping a tiebreaker game to Poolville.

The Chico softball team went two rounds deep in their first trip to the postseason since 2012.

BEST TEAM: CHICO VOLLEYBALL

The Chico Lady Dragons started the season with their third coach in three years with girls coordinator Carter taking over the program.

It didn’t take long for the team to come together.

Chico rolled through the regular season with a 26-7 record, including a 10-4 mark in 9-2A, to make a third straight trip to the playoffs.

The Lady Dragons won their bi-district contest at Collinsville to record the program’s first bi-district win since 2011.

Behind the exploits of seniors Kiley Marburger, Raven Leal and setter Britton Petty, the Lady Dragons then beat Trenton and Wolfe City before being upended by statebound Thrall in the 2A Region II semifinal.

“My heart goes out to my five seniors on an extremely tough loss, but I appreciate everything they did this year to ensure an opportunity for us to experience the ride of a lifetime,” Carter said after the loss.

BEST SURPRISE: CHICO BOYS BASKETBALL

The Chico Dragons struggled throughout 2015-16 on the hardwood, failing to record a win in district.

Under new head coach Mark Kyle, the Dragons immediately turned around their fortunes. Chico went 6-4 in the tough 11-2A that included state champion Muenster.

Chico fell in a bi-district game to Tom Bean, 49-31.

LONE CHANGE

Wilson is excited to bring back nearly his entire coaching staff.

The lone change is Clayton Sanders taking over the softball program for Tommy Tomlinson.

Sanders will also serve as the Dragons’ defensive coordinator in football.

CHICO AT A GLANCE

Sport … 2016 record … 2017 record … Postseason

Football … 6-4 … 2-9 … Bi-district

Volleyball … NA … 30-8 … Region semifinal

Boys basketball … 5-23 … 15-15 … Bi-district

Girls basketball … 7-21 … 11-18 … Missed playoffs

Baseball … 27-3-1 … 8-13-1 … Missed playoffs

Softball … 7-7 … 20-11 … Area

TOP ATHLETES

Top Male: Cameron Weatherly

Top Female: Kiley Marburger

COACHING CHANGE

SOFTBALL

Previous coach: Tommy Tomlinson

New hire: Clayton Sanders