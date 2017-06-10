2016-17 in Review: Boyd starts, ends year on high note

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, June 10, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Track, Boyd Volleyball, Track, Volleyball

After a strong start in volleyball and cross country and going through struggles in football and on the basketball court, Boyd athletics closed the year with a stellar spring.

Boyd softball captured a bi-district title and the baseball team played for an 8-3A crown in the final game of the regular season. But the highlight of spring came on the track with the boys team winning the 8-4A title and the girls program sending a county-best two athletes – Lindsey Thorpe and Jacey Cate – to the state meet. Thorpe garnered a bronze medal in the shot put.

“It was one of our better springs,” said Boyd athletic director Brandon Hopkins. “We won the district title. The girls sent two to state. We went two rounds deep in softball and had a chance to advance. And in baseball, we went to the playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time in a long time.

“Overall, it was a good year, especially with the way it ended.”

Three squads missed the postseason – football and the boys and girls basketball teams. The Yellowjackets football team, with only three seniors, suffered a 0-10 campaign, snapping its string of 13 consecutive playoff appearances.

“Football didn’t got the way we wanted,” Hopkins said. “But we are getting better. Since Nov. 4, we’ve had a ton of kids working hard, getting bigger and stronger. We had three seniors last year, and we’ll have 15 this year.”

On the basketball court, the Boyd teams were young and battled in a deep, talented 8-3A. Both lost several close games.

TOP TEAM: BOYD VOLLEYBALL

The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets followed up their first district title in 2015 with a dominating run through 8-3A in 2016.

Boyd went 14-0 in district on the way to winning the program’s first area crown.

The Lady Yellowjackets fell in the region quarterfinal in four sets to 3A state runner-up Peaster.

The Boyd squad with seniors Keynzie Todd, Kayliegh Pappajohn and Morgan Abbott set a new standard, going 41-5.

Boyd reached many of its goals – sweeping district and winning the area title.

“We reached every one minus the region tournament,” said Boyd coach Dusty Crafton in November. “Going in [as the first seed] we had a really tough draw with Peaster. But I’m proud of the girls for going after all their goals.”

BEST SURPRISES: BOYD BOYS TRACK

Without a senior, the Boyd Yellowjackets track team used its youth to fuel it to the District 8-3A crown.

The Yellowjackets piled up points in the distance and middle distance events with Connor Richardson, Manny Garcia, Colton Lawson, Gauge Fahlin and Tristan Lemasters.

Boyd also featured strong 4×200 and 4×400 relays that set school records during the year. Lawson, Garcia and Rodriguez ran on the 4×400 with Tyler Morris. James Gaught, Lawson, Morris and Rodriguez made up the 4×200.

“We’ve got them all coming back next year,” said Boyd boys track coach John Basting.

NO CHANGES

As of the start of June, Hopkins was excited to be bringing back all of his varsity head coaches.

“We haven’t lost anyone in a couple of years,” Hopkins said. “That continuity helps.”

LOOKING AHEAD

After last year, the football program can only go up. Hopkins believes it will improve as a good young group moves into high school.

“Our eighth grade was 16-0 throughout middle school,” Hopkins said. “Our JV was 5-5 last year after we moved a lot of people up.'”

The volleyball program will be strong with all but three players returning and the ability to add several reinforcements from an unbeaten junior varsity.

The boys cross country team that finished second in district returns its top runners along with the boys track squad.

AT A GLANCE

Sport … 2015-16 … 2016-17 … Postseason

FOOTBALL … 4-7 … 0-10 … Missed playoffs

VOLLEYBALL … 31-13 … 41-5 … Region quarterfinalists

CROSS COUNTRY … Second in 8-3A, Region qualifiers

BOYS BASKETBALL … 10-17 … 9-19 … Missed playoffs

GIRLS BASKETBALL … 12-17 … 11-20 … Missed playoffs

BASEBALL … 16-11 … 15-18-1 … Bi-district finalists

SOFTBALL … 19-9 … 11-20 … Area finalists

TRACK … Boys won 8-3A title, 2 girl state qualifiers

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Reece Jordan

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Lindsey Thorpe

No varsity coaching changes