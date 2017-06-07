2016-17 in Review: Alvord teams find success throughout year

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Tags: Alvord

As an athletic director and coach, Pete Hart’s first goal for programs is to make the postseason.

By that measure, the 2016-17 was a banner year in Bulldog Nation. All but one team sport – softball – made the postseason. The school also notched a bit of history in cross country, volleyball and lifted some hardware in powerlifting.

“I’d have to say we were pretty successful, advancing past district in every sport but softball. Even in softball we competed for the playoffs with only two seniors,” Hart said. “We also had a couple of firsts – making the playoffs in volleyball and the boys cross country winning the district title. I’m proud of our accomplishments.”

While a majority of programs made the postseason, only Aaron Ciaburri’s Bulldogs baseball team advanced out of the opening round. Alvord, which finished third in the 10-2A district that including the two Region II finalists (Muenster and Lindsay), reached the area round before falling to Sam Rayburn.

“Our first goal is to get in the playoffs and we accomplished that in nearly every sport,” Hart said. “Our next goal is advancing.”

TOP TEAM: Alvord baseball

With their postseason success, the Alvord baseball team proved to be the top program.

Led by Clay Baker’s work at the plate (.357 average and 24 RBIs) and on the mound (0.918 ERA and 93 strikeouts), the Bulldogs finished third in the tough 10-2A and reached the area round.

BEST SURPRISES: Alvord boys basketball and volleyball

The Alvord boys basketball team ended a 12-year playoff drought in its first year under Aaron Tefertiller and finished the year 11-18.

In its first varsity season, the Lady Bulldogs volleyball program went 18-17 and reached the playoffs. Alvord fell in four sets to Valley View.

CHANGES ON THE WAY

For a third time in three years, the Alvord girls basketball team will start next year with a new head coach.

Jerry Johnson resigned after one year on the Alvord bench. He picked up his 600th win over the Christmas holidays and led the Lady Bulldogs to a 23-8 record. Lindsay beat Alvord in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

His son and assistant coach Jase Johnson is headed to coach in Dell City, Okla.

Cheyenne Gibson is leaving the softball program to take the job at Corsicana Mildred.

LOOKING AHEAD

With his entire boys staff returning, Pete Hart is optimistic about the program’s future.

“The consistency in the staff will help us be more consistent,” Hart said. “On the boys side, we’ll be younger. In football, we’ll have a lot of sophomores and freshmen.”

While hiring three new coaches, Hart believes there is a solid foundation on the girls side.

“On the girls side, we didn’t graduate many seniors,” Hart said. “The volleyball team has a lot more depth coming.”

AT A GLANCE

2015-16 … 2016-17 … Postseason

FOOTBALL … 4-8 … 4-7 … Lost in bi-district

VOLLEYBALL … NA … 18-17 … Lost in bi-district

CROSS COUNTRY … Boys won district

BOYS BASKETBALL … 5-23 … 11-18 … Lost in bi-district

GIRLS BASKETBALL … 26-9 … 23-8 … Lost in bi-district

BASEBALL … 8-9 … 18-11 … Lost in area round

SOFTBALL … 16-10 … 13-9 … NA

MALE ATHLETE OF YEAR: Tristen Palmer, Blake Martin and Crese Redman

FEMALE ATHLETE OF YEAR: Randi Taylor

COACHING CHANGES

Sport … 2016-17 coach … New Hire

GIRLS BASKETBALL … Jerry Johnson … Not filled yet

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY … Jase Johnson … Not filled yet

SOFTBALL … Cheyenne Gibson … Not filled yet