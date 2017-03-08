PHOTO FEATURES

Wise County Youth Fair 2017

By Joe Duty | Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Tags:

Ready to Start the Sale

READY TO START THE SALE – Jackson Bell and Debbie and Maggie Huffman hang out at the show ring Saturday during the Wise County Youth Fair auction. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Rough Rides 1

ROUGH RIDES – Landon Pitts of Poolville holds on, hoping to avoid a nosedive into the dirt Friday night at the Youth Fair rodeo. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Rough Rides 2

Kylee Gaston of Bridgeport gets flattened during the mutton bustin’. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Long Week

LONG WEEK – Camryn Craddock stretches out on the bleachers at the show arena early Saturday morning. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Going Up

GOING UP? – John Carter Johnson of Keller scored a 63 for his bronc ride at the Youth Fair rodeo Friday night. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Mutton Busting Champ

MUTTON BUSTIN’ CHAMP – Zane Lasater presents mutton bustin’ champion Lake Caraway with a set of spurs. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

The Livestock Show Experience

THE LIVESTOCK SHOW EXPERIENCE – James Wood congratulates Addison Gage during the Heart of a Champion Show Friday at the Wise County Youth Fair. Heart of a Champion is a livestock show for individuals with special needs. Messenger photo by Joe Duty


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.


Login

Register| Forgot Password?