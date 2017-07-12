PHOTO FEATURES

Summer oasis

By Joe Duty | Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017
MERMAID PRACTICE – Anniston Condra, 1, of Fort Worth, swims at the Bridgeport public pool Tuesday during a swimming lesson. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Down Below

DOWN BELOW – One-year-old Anniston Condra swims underwater at the pool. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Pool Days 1

POOL DAYS – Xzavian Arellano, 8, flies through the air after letting loose of the Bridgeport swimming pool’s new zip line. The zip line, a new diving board and a floating log for the shallow end were approved by the city council in February. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Pool Days 2

Gabriel Vargas, 3, of Decatur, smiles from behind goggles at the pool. Messenger photo by Joe Duty


