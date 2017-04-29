PHOTO FEATURES

Student showcase

By Joe Duty | Published Saturday, April 29, 2017
Creative Outlet

CREATIVE OUTLET – Visitors peruse the entries at the Bridgeport ISD art show Thursday evening. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Interactive Exhibits 1

INTERACTIVE EXHIBITS – A student puts her face in a replica of the Mona Lisa for a photographic souvenir from the art show. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Interactive Exhibits 2

Mario Velquez gets his face painted. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Interactive Exhibits 3

Artwork of various styles was on display Thursday night at the Bridgeport ISD art show. Messenger photo by Joe Duty


