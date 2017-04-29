Student showcase

By Joe Duty | Published Saturday, April 29, 2017
Tags: Bridgeport
CREATIVE OUTLET – Visitors peruse the entries at the Bridgeport ISD art show Thursday evening. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
INTERACTIVE EXHIBITS – A student puts her face in a replica of the Mona Lisa for a photographic souvenir from the art show. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
Mario Velquez gets his face painted. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
Artwork of various styles was on display Thursday night at the Bridgeport ISD art show. Messenger photo by Joe Duty