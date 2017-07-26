Rodeo Winners

By Andre Silva | Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Tags: Rodeo
BULL RIDING – Clay Johnson and Karl Allen with Cowboys Youth Bull Riding had their kickoff event July 8 at the Wise County Fairgrounds. Brandon Rhodes (center) was the junior bull winner. Photos by Andre Silva
TOUGH COWBOY – Braxton Bingham won the calf riding at the Cowboys Youth Bull Riding. Photos by Andre Silva
SADDLE UP – Jett Hawkins was the steer riding winner. Photos by Andre Silva
ROUGH RIDE – Slate Allen won mutton busting at the first Cowboys Youth Bull Riding. A second event will be held in August. Photos by Andre Silva