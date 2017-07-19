Reunion make-ready

By Joe Duty | Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Tags: Reunion
CALM BEFORE THE STORM – Joe Wheeler Park is quiet this week leading up to the Wise County Old Settlers Reunion, which starts Monday. Cabin owners have trickled in and out the last few days getting their cabins ready and making preparations for the week of carnival rides, concerts and visiting. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
Above, Virginia Caraway of Decatur sweeps in front of her cabin at Joe Wheeler Park, getting ready for next week’s Wise County Old Settlers Reunion. Festivities kick off Sunday night with a campers dinner. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
The city of Decatur sprays for mosquitoes Tuesday morning at the Reunion grounds, hoping to eliminate as many of the pests as possible for next week’s event. More information on the Reunion will be in the weekend Messenger. Messenger photo by Joe Duty