PHOTO FEATURES

Puff and tough

By Joe Duty | Published Saturday, May 20, 2017
Victory Celebration

VICTORY CELEBRATION – Junior players, coaches and cheerleaders celebrate after they defeated the seniors in the annual powder puff game Wednesday. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Live Action 1

LIVE ACTION – Junior Kallie Boner busts a move to escape senior Sarah Cain. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Live Action 2

Senior Maclaine Lowery runs for the end zone. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Live Action 3

Senior Kelsie Worley manages to throw a pass before junior Logan Cullop catches her. Messenger photo by Joe Duty


