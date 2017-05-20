Puff and tough

By Joe Duty | Published Saturday, May 20, 2017
Tags: Decatur
VICTORY CELEBRATION – Junior players, coaches and cheerleaders celebrate after they defeated the seniors in the annual powder puff game Wednesday. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
LIVE ACTION – Junior Kallie Boner busts a move to escape senior Sarah Cain. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
Senior Maclaine Lowery runs for the end zone. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
Senior Kelsie Worley manages to throw a pass before junior Logan Cullop catches her. Messenger photo by Joe Duty