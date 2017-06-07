Performing art

By Joe Duty | Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Silhouette Dance Company celebrated the end of their dance season with their third annual recital, “Language in Motion,” Sunday at Decatur High School. Performers aged two years through adult took part in several acts with many dance styles represented throughout the evening. The Shadow Dancer Company also performed their competition routines. Owner Ashley Ness described the night as inspiring and entertaining and a proud moment seeing SDC students show off all the hard work they put into the year. Several performers take part in an act. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
Messenger photo by Joe Duty