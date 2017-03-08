Oh the places you’ll go

By Joe Duty | Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Tags: Paradise
Paradise Elementary School students celebrated author Dr. Seuss’ birthday Thursday, March 2, by dressing up as their favorite storybook characters. Seuss penned more than 60 children’s books, including “Green Eggs and Ham,” “Horton Hears a Who!” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” Messenger photo by Joe Duty
QUITE THE CHARACTER – Paradise Elementary School student Keele Morrow wore a bunny costume as part of the school’s celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday last week. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
Alice Maes matches a favorite book. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
Danielle Coursey, Kalliope Tolbert and Brendon Van read a few favorites books in the hallway. Messenger photo by Joe Duty