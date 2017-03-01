Making Memories

By Joe Duty | Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Little girls enjoyed a night out with their fathers at Bridgeport’s Daddy Daughter Dance Saturday. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
1, 2, 3 … 1, 2, 3 – J.J. and Andee Jo Miller try out their dance moves at Bridgeport’s Daddy Daughter Dance Saturday. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
TINY DANCER – A little girl steps into the spotlight to practice her favorite dance step. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
DADDY’S GIRL – Reece Sparks looks up to her dad, Clay, on the dance floor Saturday night at the Bridgeport Daddy Daughter Dance. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
CUTTIN’ A RUG – Kevin and Brittyn Woodard take a spin on the dance floor at the Bridgeport Community Center. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
BOOT SCOOTIN’ – Josh Mann holds his daughter, Landri, close as they scoot across the dance floor Saturday night. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
FUN AND GAMES – Two little girls took to the dance floor together to let their dads rest a few minutes. Messenger photo by Joe Duty