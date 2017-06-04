PHOTO FEATURES

Feeding the community

By Joe Duty | Published Saturday, June 4, 2017
Decatur Cares kicked off its annual summer feeding program last week at Young Elementary. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Kids played games in the gym while the older children and adults attended a nutrition class provided by Tanya Davis and Wise County’s Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Volunteers helped distribute the food in the school’s cafeteria. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Messenger photo by Joe Duty


