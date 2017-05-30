Christmas comes to town

By Joe Duty | Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Tags: Bridgeport, Christmas
HAPPY HOLIDAYS – The city of Bridgeport threw a party for their community Monday, lighting the massive tree in front of City Hall at the Santa and the Stagecoach event. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
O CHRISTMAS TREE – A large crowd attended the tree lighting ceremony and festivities in Bridgeport Monday night. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
HOLLY, JOLLY GOOD TIME – The Butlers – Brayden, 4, Camden, 1, and Hayden, 8 – visit Santa Claus Monday night in Bridgeport. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
The Paradise Emeralds perform prior to the tree lighting ceremony. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
SPREADING CHEER – The Bridgeport Middle School honor choir rocks out while singing holiday tunes Monday night at Bridgeport’s tree lighting event. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
Carson Cox shows seasonal spirit with a Santa hat. Messenger photo by Joe Duty