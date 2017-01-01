Back to School

By | Published
Tags: Bridgeport, Chico, Decatur, First Day of School, Paradise, Slidell
FIRST-DAY FUN — Messenger Photographer Joe Duty visited several Wise County schools to capture the first day. Above (from left), Kaydince Howard, Kelsie West, Riddik Davis, Madeline Van Valkenburg and Luis Ibarra get ready for the first day of classes at Slidell ISD.
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL — Treysonn McClanahan celebrates his first day of first grade at Decatur’s Carson Elementary. Decatur campuses started class Aug. 16.
HOWDY — Gaige Geeslin heads to her first classes of the 2017-2018 school year in Slidell.
HERE THEY COME— Paradise Elementary School students head down the hallway on the first day of school. The district started classes Aug. 17.
STRONG GIRL IN TRAINING — Addison Toth marches out the door after finishing her first day of school in Slidell.
GAME FACE — Gabriel Castine gets ready for the first day of classes. Bridgeport campuses opened Aug. 17.
OPEN UP! — A Slidell Elementary School student waits for the campus’ doors to open.
READY FOR ART — Adalyn Gardner sits with a crayon at the ready for the new school year. Chico ISD started classes Aug. 17.
ART PROJECT — Emmary Cardenas plays with Play-Doh as part of first day activities at Chico Elementary School.
AN O-FISH-AL FIRST GRADER — Presli Morgan wraps up a long first day of first grade at Paradise Elementary School.
ROUGH START — Bridgeport Elementary School student Kayla Chacon works through first-day jitters after saying goodbye to her mother, Emily Rivera.