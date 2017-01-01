Sin of white supremacy lives on in name of heritage

By Brian Knox | Published Published Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017

Our country’s greatest moral failing was on full display last weekend in Charlottesville, Va.

We all saw the images of the vile, disgusting — and ultimately deadly — display by white supremacists.

We heard our nation’s leaders respond, some rather belatedly, by calling neo-Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacist groups “bad” and “condemning them in the strongest terms.”

And we also heard a handful of those leaders try to absolve those white supremacists of some of the blame for the violence by making the false equivalence that the counterprotestors standing up to them were as much to blame.

If that’s what passes for moral courage in 2017, then we are indeed in deep trouble as a nation.

We don’t need more empty words. We need meaningful action to address our country’s original sin: white supremacy.

Our country has made huge strides in this area over the last 150 years. At every step of the way — the abolitionist movement, the Civil War, Reconstruction, the Jim Crow era, court-ordered desegregation, the Civil Rights movement, and even the current efforts to reform the criminal justice system — our common enemy has been white supremacy.

Even though progress has been made and the strain of racism has been thinned, it still infects our nation, even, as we saw this week, at the highest levels of our government.

The racism we see on display in Charlottesville and other places across the nation is the outward symptom of the disease of white supremacy. And white supremacy is sin, plain and simple.

The hate-filled groups that descended with flaming backyard torches, Nazi salutes and KKK robes did not do so just to protest the city’s planned removal of a Robert E. Lee statue in a public park. They were there because of what that statue and the thousands of others around our country represent: white supremacy.

The time has come to decide on what kind of history and heritage we want to honor.

If that means taking down Confederate memorials in public spaces, so be it.

We need to repent of our shameful past, not recast it as honorable.

Everyone in the South can probably name at least a couple of Confederate generals or key battles from the Civil War, even if they’ve never seen a statue.

But I wonder if as many people know about Emmett Till?

You won’t find any statues of him. One small historical marker near the Tallahatchie River in Mississippi was riddled with bullet holes last fall, and another sign in the nearby tiny town of Money had nearly all of the lettering and a photo scraped away just a couple of months ago.

Till, a 14-year-old African-American youth from Chicago who was visiting family, reportedly whistled at a white woman, Carolyn Bryant, in a store in the summer of 1955. A few days later, the woman’s husband and brother abducted Till, forced him to carry a 75-pound cotton-gin fan to the Tallahatchie River and ordered him to take off his clothes. Till was then tortured, had an eye gouged out, shot in the head and then thrown in the river with the cotton gin fan tied to him with barbed wire.

His body was found a few days later.

Till’s mother made the decision to hold an open casket funeral so that everyone could see exactly what had been done to her son.

That’s what the sin of white supremacy looks like.

A month later, an all-white, all-male jury found the two men who killed Till not guilty of murder.

That’s what the sin of white supremacy looks like.

A sign outside the store where the horrendous chain of events began in Money wasn’t put up until six years ago. Commenting on the most recent vandalism case, Davis Houck, a member of the Emmett Till Memory Project, said, “This time, it’s more sinister because it’s carefully thought out. It’s not a defacing, but an erasing.”

That’s what the sin of white supremacy looks like.

A few years ago, the woman who Till whistled at admitted in an interview that she had lied when she testified at Till’s murder trial that the boy had grabbed her.

As she told Tim Tyson, the author of the book “The Blood of Emmett Till,” “Nothing that boy did could ever justify what happened to him.”

Ten years ago a majority-black grand jury declined to indict her on a range of charges connected to the killing, including aiding and abetting, murder, manslaughter and accessory after the fact.

That’s what grace through forgiveness looks like.

Two years ago, Dylann Roof sat in on a prayer service at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C., before shooting and killing nine members of the predominantly black church, including its pastor, in cold blood. He later confessed to wanting to start a race war.

That’s what the sin of white supremacy looks like.

At his first court hearing following his arrest, family members of those slain had a chance to speak directly to him. One by one, those black family members rejected words of hate for words of grace.

“I forgive you.”

“May God have mercy on your soul.”

“We have no room for hating.”

That’s what grace through forgiveness looks like.

You won’t see a statue celebrating that grace outside any statehouse or courthouse.

You will see plenty of statues of Confederate soldiers, however.

At least two of my great-great-grandfathers fought for the Confederacy in the Civil War.

Both of their families, my family, owned slaves.

I don’t need a public statue to remind me of that part of our southern heritage, my heritage.

The black families who share my last name and my home county, with its prominent Confederate statue on the courthouse lawn, are a much more powerful reminder of my ancestors’ sins.

I’m ready to repent. I implore my fellow southerners to do the same by removing those stains of white supremacy that still litter our landscape and more importantly, our souls.

Brian Knox is the Messenger’s special projects manager.