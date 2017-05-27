Taxes are a disease

By John Rowe | Published Saturday, May 27, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Please file a protest or don’t complain when your taxes double or triple.

According to Robert Shaffer with Trinity Realty in Decatur, Wise County is experiencing a new wave of home and property purchases. This produces new tax revenue for the county.

This is exactly why there’s no reason for a 10 percent increase.

Wise County property taxes are higher than those in Highland Park.

Facts: Highland Park owners are taxed 60 percent less than Wise County.

Highland Park taxes are 22 cents per $100 valuation.

The Wise County tax rate is 37 cents per $100 valuation.

Both Highland Park and Wise County allow a 20 percent homestead exemption, but Highland Park’s over 65 exemption is $50,000. Wise County allows only $10,000.

If I live in a $1 million home in Highland Park, my property tax bill would be $2,200. In Wise County, I would pay $3,700.

This classic example of the rich paying less is not their fault.

We, residents of Wise County, who refuse to stop this disease of increased taxation are to blame.

This golden opportunity to stop this bureaucracy is now. Don’t we deserve the same tax rates as Highland Park?

Let’s make a deal! The county agrees to reduce taxes when property does not increase in value or institutes a maximum yearly cap on taxes.

File a protest at isouthwestdata.com or in person. Massive protests will force the county to reconsider their actions. Everyone must be proactive now. The deadline for this simple process is Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

