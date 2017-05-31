Solving squirrel problems

By Claude Duffey Brown | Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017



I read the article by Mr. Gerre Joiner in the Wise County Messenger regarding squirrels eating/biting the wires under the hood of Mr. Dan Rhine’s pickup. My wife and I live in the Wedgwood section of Fort Worth, and there are numerous squirrels in neighborhood, and especially our yard, where among several trees, we have a large pecan tree.

About nine years or so ago, we bought a third vehicle and having only a two-car garage, the old pickup was then parked in the driveway of the house. The first winter, or cool spell thereafter, squirrels bit through the ignition wires located under the hood.

My mechanic responded to the repair by replacement of ignition wires, and the solution: take a box of moth balls, approximate size 6.5″ x 4″x 2″, punch several holes therein with an ice pick or screwdriver, and attach (by strap or some means) in some place under the hood, preferably near ignition wires and battery.

It has worked!

Furthermore, it was squirrels. I doubt mice could have done this in my case. The mechanic advised that in cold/cool weather, squirrels like to get under the hood because it’s warm, especially if it was recently driven.

Claude Duffey Brown

Fort Worth

P.S. I’m a retired assistant U.S. attorney, born and raised in Decatur. I lived on South Trinity Street, the third house south of the then-First Baptist Church. I attended and graduated Decatur High School and Decatur Baptist College and graduated Baylor Law School in 1956. I practiced as an attorney in Decatur for a short time before leaving for another job. But that’s another story.