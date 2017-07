By Stacey Longacre | Published Saturday, July 8, 2017

Tags: Chico

I am writing to let you know how disgusted I am about the picture of the wreck involving the teen from Paradise. Your job is to report the news. Posting such a tragic picture is nothing short of a tasteless and low class grab for attention. One would hope that you could have some empathy for the families involved rather than your inflammatory and hard-hearted grandstanding. Shame on you.

Stacey Longacre

Chico