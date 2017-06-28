Seeking better service

By William Phillips | Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Tags: Paradise

Is there a way to get better phone and internet service in rural areas?

Currently CenturyLink is the only provider for many customers. CenturyLink service is not always sufficient or reliable enough for rural areas in Wise County. Internet service is too slow to handle the new technologies being used by many commercial activities, and CenturyLink is not willing to upgrade their equipment.

Recently, a false 911 call went to law enforcement from our residence even though no one dialed 911. We contacted CenturyLink for help but with no success.

Cell phone service is not always available. We contacted other communications companies, but none provided service to our area. Satellite service is too expensive or is very limited.

Are there any other solutions to help citizens in rural areas?

William Phillips

Paradise