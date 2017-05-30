Research before voting

By Jackie Smith | Published Saturday, October 21, 2017

This Tuesday, early voting begins Oct. 23 and ends Friday, Nov. 3. Election Day is Nov. 7. Texans are asked to vote on several amendments (etc.) The expected turnout is expected to be low, so please take the time to research these proposals.

The primaries will begin in March for many of our state officeholders. Again, please take the time to research exactly what the candidates’ platforms are and who contributes to their coffers.

To make this process a little friendlier to the public, there is a group called the “Texans for Public Education.” This group is for everyone who believes in the investment of education for all and not just a few. You are welcome to visit their website, TexansForPublicEducation.com, and read the research on the candidates running for office. The group has information on which candidate is friendly or unfriendly toward public education.

Together we can be informed voters and take back public education away from the politicians who currently run the system (testing, vouchers, mandates, etc.) Please consider this matter as a top priority to the future of Texas.

Jackie Smith

