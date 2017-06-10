Paying price for ‘overlooked’ drive

By Morriss Johnson | Published Saturday, June 10, 2017

Tags: Runaway Bay

Did you know that the Wise County Appraisal District can use “discovered concrete drive” at your property to exceed the state law that prohibits more than a 10-percent increase in the appraised value of a homestead? I didn’t either until my recent protest meeting.

State law clearly states that “A Texas county appraisal district may not increase the appraised value of a homestead by more than 10 percent in a given tax year.” And, so far I have not found an exemption for “discovered concrete drive.”

When I questioned how the appraisal district could increase the appraised value by 11.17 percent, I was told the appraisal district had “overlooked” this improvement in previous years and now that it is discovered, this justifies the increase above the limited percentage dictated by state law.

Never mind that the concrete drive was part of the plat filed with the county and constructed when the house was built more than eight years ago. The only authority stated by the chief appraiser was “yes, we can exceed the 10-percent limit because we discovered your concrete drive.”

Now, for the kicker. We own two empty lots (lots covered in trees and underbrush) and the appraised value of those are being increased by 76 percent each from 2016 to 2017. Yes, you read that correctly – a 76-percent increase in appraised value on each unimproved lot. There are two adjacent lots to ours that are being devalued by 15.6 percent and 25.6 percent. Additionally, three more lots up the street that are being devalued by 24.8 percent (two lots) and 27.6 percent.

My protests were denied, even though I presented comparable lot values and comparable home values near our home. I told the appraisal district that I did not agree with their decision and that I would appeal.

When I asked how to go about appealing, there was no answer initially. When I asked a second time, I was told that appeal instructions would be included when the appraisal district mails out their “Order Determining Protest.”

And, yes I will appeal!

Morriss Johnson

Runaway Bay