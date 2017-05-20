Library and veterans team up

By Deborah BeCraft | Published Saturday, May 20, 2017

Tags: Rhome

The Rhome Public Library now has a new program for the veterans! They have started a program that has a suggested reading and movie list, and they are doing a movie night for the Rhome veterans, which the public is invited to attend. Support the veterans and the library at the same time!

The movie nights will be the second Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. with the first one being on June 9, showing “Hacksaw Ridge.” Please RSVP to the library or the veterans so we will know how many chairs to set up.

On the June 10, we will hold our monthly meeting at the Rhome Public Library at 9:30 a.m. for the auxiliary, followed by the veterans business meeting at 10. This meeting will be very special due to the library bringing in a local author, Jennifer Jasper, to talk about her book, “Who Came Home.” Veterans and family are always welcome at our meetings as are non-veterans who would like to show support.

Rhome Public Library is at 265 B.C. Rhome Ave. The phone number is 817-636-2767.

If you are interested in joining the Rhome Veterans or Auxiliary, please contact anyone in the Rhome Veterans organization.

