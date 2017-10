By Skip Nichols | Published Saturday, October 21, 2017



I count both D.A. Sharpe and Joe Duty among my many friends in Wise County.

I’d like to echo Sharpe’s recent letter to the editor – Duty is an exceptional photographer. An outstanding example was his Oct. 18 page 2 photo of Calvin and Virginia Buchanan on their vintage fire engine in Greenwood.

I have also been very impressed with the column writing of Racey Burden, Brian Knox and Kristen Tribe.

Keep up the great work, Wise County Messenger.

Skip Nichols

Walla Walla, Wash.