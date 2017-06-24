Feeling like the enemy

By Mary Ann Hunn | Published Saturday, June 24, 2017

Tags: Rhome

As a property owner in Wise County, have you ever prevailed in protesting taxes before the Wise County Appraisal District?

Year after year I protest, and year after year I lose. I paid for an appraisal by a local appraiser and presented pictures of the condition of the property – it didn’t matter. Always the members of the WCAD agree with the Wise County agent.

I left feeling that I am at war, the WCAD being the army with soldiers inspecting property for any new sheds, etc., and property owners are the enemy!

I guess I will wind up like many others who are taxed out of their property and live my days out in an RV park.

As I expressed my thoughts to the WCAD, maybe this is part of a “plan.” Native Americans lived on this property, now long gone. My family has been here for 100 plus years. Maybe it’s time for us to move on and make way for those coming from foreign countries who are richer than us and can pay the taxes.

Mary Ann Hunn

Rhome