By Robert Shaffer | Published Saturday, July 8, 2017

In response to “Trump cultivates juvenile, name-calling culture:”

That’s it? That’s the best you can do is bash Trump over his tweets?

You sound like an echo from other left-wing reporters who have nothing intelligent to talk about. By the way, what did you write when Susan Rice said Bengazi started over an American-made YouTube video or when Bill Clinton got oral sex in the White House from an intern?

Robert Shaffer

Decatur