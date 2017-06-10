Condolences to Fostel family

By Skip Nichols | Published Saturday, June 10, 2017



I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of my friend, District Judge John Fostel. My sincere sympathy to his family and friends.

As a judge, he was fair and understood the law, while showing compassion equally to all in his courtroom. I have personally watched him preside over many difficult cases and always felt privileged when he shared with me his explanations of the law.

As a true leader in Wise County, he brought honesty and expertise – especially in his appointment of Ms. Ann McCuiston as the county auditor.

I assume Gov. Greg Abbott will appoint a replacement for Judge Fostel, and I believe Stephen Wren would be an outstanding candidate.

Skip Nichols

Walla Walla, Wash.