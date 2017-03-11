Chamber wants to unite, not fight

By Deborah Mann | Published Saturday, March 11, 2017



The mission of the Wise County Chamber of Commerce is to welcome, unite and promote businesses to enhance the quality of life in the region. We do this by holding monthly luncheons, morning coffees, mixers and chamber networking events throughout the county. We offer our membership ribbon cuttings, weekly e-newsletters, event sponsorships, annual directory advertisements and website listings, and a host of other benefits.

Our board of directors is a group of volunteers that work tirelessly to grow and sustain this chamber. We volunteer our time to do this because we believe in the importance of what the chamber represents and to help bolster and sustain our local businesses and community. The majority of our board not only volunteers for our chamber, but also for several other non-profit and service organizations as well.

I would like to assure the citizens of Wise County that we would never intentionally say or do anything that would be harmful to any business, member or not, in or out of our community. To do so would go against the very fiber of what and who we are. Miscommunications, schedule conflicts, reactions instead of responses – these are all human failings. Together, these led to the misunderstandings published in the Wise County Messenger over the past couple of weeks, all of which have been resolved.

How it all happened at this point is moot. What is important and the only thing of consequence is that we all learn from this experience and continue to work together toward a long and prosperous future.

Sincerely,

Deborah Mann, Chair

Wise County Chamber of Commerce