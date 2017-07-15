Bring back the garden club

By Margaret Gettys Cude | Published Saturday, July 15, 2017

Tags: Decatur

As one of Decatur’s older citizens, I can remember when we had an active garden club. They encouraged the planting of crape myrtle flowering shurbs, which were designated as our city’s official shrub. Today these can be seen in their various colors in many yards in Decatur.

The club also awarded a Yard of the Month sign, which was placed in the front yard of one proud homeowner. They, of course, encouraged the planting of flowers as well. Our own mayor’s grandmother, Mrs. W.B. Woodruff Sr., was an active member whose iris blooms were often winners in the yearly flower show the club sponsored.

Perhaps Decatur today needs a garden club with civic-minded members to encourage our citizens to take more pride in the appearance of our city.

As a start, plant a crape myrtle!

Margaret Gettys Cude

Decatur