Appeal was futile

Saturday, May 27, 2017

Well, I went to my annual meeting with the parasitic appraisal board of Wise County. Since the “survey” at the end of the meeting doesn’t allow for comments, I write this to the local newspaper.

My premise is that property tax, such as it is today, is against the law on two accounts:

1. It violates the Constitution and Bill of Rights, Article 1, Section 2, Clause 3 and Article 1, Section 9, Clause 4 and Article 6, Clause 2: The Constitution only allows for direct taxation of individuals and property by census or enumeration. This means head-count, not value.

Any statute, to be valid, must be in agreement with the Constitution. It is impossible for both the Constitution and a law violating it to both be valid. Deceiving citizens into voluntarily subjecting themselves to a tax based on the value of their property is fraud. The taxation is pure theft under the color of the law. The Texas Constitution says (Article 8, Section 1-a) six times that property taxes are a donation.

2. Property taxes are levied on “unrealized capital gains.” Let us, for example, say your house was purchased at $100,000. The taxing authority now “appraised” it at $250,000. Financially, you can’t tax something that has not been realized. If you plan to live to your dying days in your house and you haven’t sold your $250,000 house, then you have not realized any profit. That is called unrealized capital gains, and you are illegally being taxed on something you don’t have.

“No one is bound to obey an unconstitutional law, and no courts are bound to enforce it.” – “16th American Jurisprudence,” Second Edition, Section 256.

Wake up, Wise County people! This perpetration is a fraud and scam.

