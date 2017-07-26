Act of kindness appreciated

By Kay and Jimmy Waters | Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Tags: Decatur

On Sunday, July 23, we were spending time with our grandson who is serving in the U.S. Army and is being deployed overseas this week.

After church, we went to eat at Yesterday’s in Bridgeport. After completing our meal together, the waitress brought our ticket and shared that someone had paid for our lunch also writing, “Thank you for your service.”

We want to say thank you to the person who showed this act of honor and appreciation to our soldier. Remember to pray for all our men and women who stand ready to fight for this nation’s freedoms.

Kay and Jimmy Waters

Decatur