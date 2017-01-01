In defense of umpires

By Joy Carrico | Published Published Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017

I would hate to be an umpire. This is a person who works mostly outside throughout the hot summer dressed in black, and everyone around them thinks they can do his job better than he can. Every mistake, no matter how minor, is met with extreme reactions of displeasure and good calls go unnoticed, unless they’re for the other team, and then they are questioned and doubted.

Umpires go to work to thousands of people telling them they’re doing a bad job. I cannot imagine working that way, and I work in a newsroom where half-baked outrage is almost a daily occurrence.

You may argue that ballplayers face the same degree of criticism. But baseball players have perks that umpires do not have.

No one loves the umpire. No one waits in line for his autograph. No one dresses up like an umpire to come to the game. There are 10 umpires in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Can you name one of them?

Umpires are an easy target. Society has given us universal permission to blame them for everything; to question every action; to ignore it when they make the right call, that is, one we like; and blame them for all our suffering when they make a bad call.

Part of the reason we don’t like them, I think, is because they have uncontestable power over our team. They call the shots. Some calls can be challenged, but some cannot. Balls and strikes are unappealable, for instance. And umpires have the power to eject people.

At Tuesday’s Rangers game, Ian Kinsler, a Detroit Tigers player (and former Ranger) was ejected by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez in the fifth inning. According to news sources, he was arguing balls and strikes. It wasn’t very dramatic. I don’t think there are any video clips of it available online.

But what happened next got my attention. Kinsler said publicly, “I’m surprised at how bad an umpire he is. I don’t know how, for as many years he’s been in the league, that he can be that bad. He needs to reevaluate his career choice, he really does. Bottom line. … If I get fined for saying the truth, then so be it.”

He has not, as of yet, been fined. But he should be.

I take issue with his use of the word “truth.” Kinsler basically challenged the MLB to fine him for “saying the truth.” Is it true that Hernandez is such a bad umpire that he should change careers? How could Kinsler know that? Has he so closely followed every call Hernandez has made in every game that he knows his calls are consistently wrong?

Hopefully, Kinsler is too busy trying to win games to closely follow one umpire’s career. If Hernandez had called an obvious strike a ball, I don’t think Kinsler would have acted the way he did that got him ejected. Whatever else this is about, it’s not about truth.

I wouldn’t care if Kinsler had criticized the umpire’s calls during the game, or his action of ejecting him. But to criticize the man’s whole life’s work goes way past “truth” and into arrogant, self-righteous judgment.

Also, I don’t care how good a baseball player Kinsler is, he doesn’t get a pass on basic human decency.

Publicly stating that someone you work with needs to rethink his career because he’s incompetent is really bad behavior by anyone’s standards.

If the situation were reversed and Hernandez had said of Kinsler: “I’m surprised at how bad a baseball player he is. I don’t know how, for as many years he’s been in the league, that he can be that bad.” Hernandez would face sanctions from the MLB in a flash. His head would snap back from the retort he would receive. If you doubt me, just look at what happened last week.

On Aug. 9, umpire Joe West was suspended by the MLB for three games for calling Adrian Beltre the “biggest complainer in baseball” in an interview he gave to USA Today. They asked him who the biggest complainer is and he replied “It’s got to be Adrian Beltre. Every pitch you call that’s a strike, he says, ‘Whoa! Whoa! Whoa!’ I had a game with him recently and the pitch was right down the middle. He tells me, ‘that ball is outside.’

“I told him, ‘You may be a great ballplayer, but you’re the worst umpire in the league. You stink.’”

His statement doesn’t seem that bad to me. In fact, the exchange he describes sounds playful. West even says that Beltre is a great ballplayer.

He basically called Beltre a whiner and got suspended three games by the MLB.

Why?

The union, last I heard, was outraged and appealing, but I’ve heard nothing more about it. An umpire’s suspension does not warrant the kind of coverage that a player’s does.

Kinsler’s rash outpouring of contempt for the whole career of one man will get no reaction either. We’ve all moved on. No one we care about was insulted.

And that would probably be the worst part about being an umpire. There’s no one on your side. You’re there to either do the right thing, which means call the game in our favor, or you’re there to be our scapegoat when we don’t like what’s happening.

You are not allowed a single mistake in your job without huge reaction, and all your good work goes unnoticed by everyone. If you are publicly criticized or humiliated, no one much cares. It only gets play if the speaker is of interest.

To round out the Kinsler/Hernandez mini-drama, there was some sort of reconciliation between them at Wednesday night’s game. Which reminds me that most things that happen in baseball, however dramatic, don’t last past the watercooler the next day, or possibly the next week. You can’t get caught up in these dramas when you’ve got 162 games to play, or officiate.

Joy Carrico is a Messenger graphic artist. You can find her at the Ranger’s game, wearing her black “I love umpires” T-shirt.

P.S. The 10 umpires in the Baseball Hall of Fame are, alphabetically:

Al Barlick

Nestor Chylak

Jocko Conlan

Tom Connolly

Billy Evans

Doug Harvey

Cal Hubbard

Bill Klem

Bill McGowan

Hank O’Day