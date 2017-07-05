Trump cultivates juvenile, name-calling culture

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Tags: Kristen Tribe

I scrolled through my Twitter feed Sunday morning and did a doubletake.

I only glanced at a video edited to make it appear President Donald Trump was “beating up” CNN, assuming it was tweeted by some jokester, but was shocked to see it was posted by the president himself.

My gut reaction was that of bewilderment, and if I’m truthful, anger.

Just the night before he touted his use of social media as “not presidential,” but “modern day presidential.” I argue that it’s neither.

It’s undignified and embarrassing.

The video, created by a Reddit user known only as “HanA**holeSolo,” features a CNN logo placed over the face of WWE CEO Vince McMahon, who Trump went after in a staged 2007 wrestling event.

HanA**holeSolo posted the following on Reddit Sunday morning: “Holy sh**!! I wake up and have my morning coffee and who retweets my sh**post but the MAGA EMPORER himself!!! I am honored!!”

This friends, is with whom our president chooses to associate.

When my 14-year-old son saw the video and heard the story on the evening news, he laughed out loud.

“What?” he exclaimed in disbelief. “I wouldn’t even tweet anything like that … and neither would my friends.”

Of course he wouldn’t, because he’s an intelligent young man.

In fact, if my son was to post such a video, edited to appear he was beating up another student, it would be perceived by the school district as a threat, and my son would be disciplined accordingly – at school and home.

Obviously, the president of the United States can’t be “disciplined,” but it’s a shame he isn’t held to the same standards as our children.

On Monday morning, “Good Morning America” interviewed ABC News’ longtime political reporter and commentator Cokie Roberts about whether Trump’s anti-media tweets encourage violence.

“We are in a time where somebody goes to a ballfield and shoots people just because they’re Republicans, not an individual as assassins normally do but just because they’re Republicans,” she said. “We could easily be in a time where somebody decides to shoot people just because they’re journalists.”

To think that the president encourages this type of behavior is unacceptable.

Roberts also added that Trump’s tweets are meant to distract, a point with which I agree. If everyone is gawking at the circus sideshow, it distracts from the center ring – poverty, healthcare, immigration, the economy.

I also think there’s an element of insecurity to his tweets.

A self-assured, confident person rarely puts others down. They don’t have to.

They make decisions and stand by them. When the critics come calling, and they will, a confident person listens to the opposing viewpoint, explains their stance, and answers questions. They don’t back down, but it doesn’t rattle them to “agree to disagree.”

Instead, Trump lashes out at any critique or question, like a hurt child. It’s perplexing, really. I thought he would have thicker skin.

At the end of the day it isn’t about politics for me. I’ve voted for both Democrats and Republicans over the years.

It’s simply deeply discouraging.

Here is one of the most powerful men in the world, and instead of using his resources to solve problems, he creates more, one tweet at a time.

Kristen Tribe is editor of the Messenger.