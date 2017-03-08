Methamphetamine still a big problem in Wise

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Tags: Brian Knox

Wise County appears to be losing the war on methamphetamine.

While marijuana seems to make the news most often on a national level, methamphetamine still seems to be the drug of choice on the local level.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin recently told me about his concerns with the number of methamphetamine arrests his office has seen lately.

“Our review of records at the sheriff’s office indicates that 85 percent of everything we do directly or indirectly relates to drug or alcohol abuse, and methamphetamine seems to be the most prevalently abused drug,” Akin said.

A quick review of the county jail inmate list recently showed that a third of the inmates had charges related to drugs in penalty group 1, which is almost always methamphetamine.

But law enforcement officials are also quick to point out that other crimes, particularly thefts, are often tied to drugs as well.

The methamphetamine epidemic is nothing new, and the fight against the drug has been going on for a long time.

For much of the last 17 years, I’ve covered the crime beat in Wise County. I can remember in my first few years on the job going to structure fires, usually way out in the country, that would turn out to be “meth lab” explosions or fires.

I also remember covering stories about traffic stops that turned out to be rolling meth labs. It would often be a pickup with all of the ingredients for making methamphetamine located in the bed of the truck.

Methamphetamine manufacturing used to be big business in rural areas like Wise County.

That began to change in 2005 when both state and national laws began to crack down on some of the key ingredients of “precursors” of methamphetamine. The state law that year began requiring pharmacies to keep products containing ephedrine, pseudoephedrine or norpseudoephedrine behind the counter or in a locked case within 30 feet of direct line of sight from a pharmacy counter. People may be more familiar with the brand name Sudafed.

In 2006, a federal law limited the amount of daily and monthly sales of the base product and required sellers to keep a record of sales of certain products used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

In 2011, Texas also introduced a law requiring the customer show a government-issued form of identification such as a driver’s license indicating the purchaser is 16 years of age or older in order to purchase these medications.

The laws did indeed nearly wipe out the local manufacturing of methamphetamine. I can’t remember the last time I’ve heard about a meth lab bust in Wise County.

Unfortunately, the laws did little to actually stop the distribution of the drug in our county.

Methamphetamine is now manufactured in Mexico and transported north of the border and into rural areas like Wise County. Instead of fixing the methamphetamine problem, it seems we just outsourced it.

The drugs also seem to be much cheaper now than they used to be, the sheriff said.

“What really scares me is when I used to work undercover, I’d pay $120 per gram for methamphetamine, but now a gram is going for $40,” Akin said.

It’s a simple supply and demand issue. The amount of Mexican-made methamphetamine coming into the area has made the drug even more readily available than it was before. Supply increases, prices decrease.

Akin said the sheriff’s office is now working to roll out programs at local schools to warn students about the dangers of methamphetamine.

That’s a good start.

But it appears there is much more work ahead if the county wants to win this war.

Brian Knox is the Messenger’s special projects manager.