City hits home run with community fun fest

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017



Last Saturday I had the honor of helping judge the homemade pie contest at the inaugural city-sponsored Boyd Fun Fest.

And while I can say with 100 percent accuracy I was just there for the pie, I couldn’t help but notice how incredible this event was for Boyd and the South Wise community.

It’s not the first time an event bearing the name Boyd Fun Fest has been held in town, but it is the first time it’s been sponsored by the city and free take part in. City Secretary Alicia Smith said there was a charge to enter the car show and pie baking contest, but kids got to play, bounce, run and yell completely free. Local businesses stepped up to donate equipment, food and money to make the event happen, and city staff volunteered their time to help it go off without a hitch.

As the Messenger reporter who covers the city of Boyd, I’ve sat in the audience at city council meetings and listened the last few months as council members were updated on plans for the event. It was really great to watch it come together.

When the city first started holding meetings to talk about community-wide events, Smith told me the reason behind City Hall’s push was to bring the community closer together. It had been about 10 years since the city last held an event like this, and she didn’t want local kids to miss out on getting to take part in something like the Wise County Old Settler’s Reunion just because their families don’t own cabins at the Reunion grounds or they don’t live near enough to attend.

“We’re growing,” Smith said back in August. “And it’s to the point now where we need to get to know our neighbors.”

She’s right. Boyd’s part of the county is consistently our fastest growing, with new neighbors moving in from all around to take advantage of the benefits of country living. Without events like this, we may not get the chance to know them. And we should get to know them.

We read and watch the news and wonder how our country can be so divided by politics and faith. We assume those rifts are present everywhere, but they’re not.

We’re more alike than we are different, and events like this highlight that. We all like baked goods. We like classic cars, bounce houses and free entertainment for our kids. We like watching our public officials get dunked in dunking booths. We just needed someone like the city of Boyd to take the initiative and bring everyone together for it.

Members of the police department and volunteer fire department were there for community outreach. If you’ve never considered the importance of community outreach for these entities, ask a law enforcement officer or firefighter about it. It’s big, especially with local kids who might not otherwise know that their police officers and firefighters are their friends.

As an Eagle Scout, former collegiate sports club leader and occasional bicycle race director, I’ve had to plan several events in the past (nothing of this magnitude).

This event was well-run. I was guided by a volunteer from the moment I pulled up. There were also volunteers staffing every game station to help kids participate.

So big praise is due to the Boyd city staff for organizing the event and to the community for supporting it. Thanks for letting me be your pie judge.

David Talley is a Messenger reporter.