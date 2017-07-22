Catching laughs with lures

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, July 22, 2017

Tags: Kristen Tribe

I come from a fishing family, yet, I do not fish.

My teenage son, on the other hand, has had a pole in his hand since he was 2 years old thanks to my dad, aka Pop Pop.

Needless to say, the boy’s fishing skills surpassed mine long ago. He’s progressed from a Scooby Doo, toddler-size pole and fishing off the dock to purchasing his own kayak and fishing the coves around my parents’ Lake Bridgeport home.

He loves to talk shop, and although I relish hearing about his adventures, I have to just smile and nod a lot. I don’t know enough to actually contribute to the conversation, so I put my listening skills to use.

We have shared a laugh or two this summer over the name of various lures and types of bait. He and my dad started throwing something new a month or so ago, and every time I say the name I laugh. Every time.

I’d tell you what it is, but I’m pretty sure that’s bad fishing manners to give away another angler’s secrets.

There are so many with crazy names, I thought it’d be fun to play a little game – Bait or Bogus. In each list below, one is an actual bait, the others are bogus.

Can you figure out which one is real? Answers are listed below.

1. A. Ruby Tuesday, B. Big Tasty or C. Shakespeare Swimming Mouse

2. A. Blue Thunder, B. Gitzit or C. Juicy Fruit

3. A. Whopper Plopper, B. Sea Shuffle or C. Bass Buffet

4. A. Bass-Oreno, B. Roll of Thunder or C. Wiggle-It

5. A. Rainbow Jiggle, B. Scooter Pooper or C. Fast and Furious

Kristen Tribe is editor of the Messenger. Her dad is still disappointed that a good day striper fishing almost 30 years ago didn’t win her over to the sport. (Answers: 1. C. 2. B. 3. A. 4. A. 5. B. )